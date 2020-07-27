Monday’s Yankees game canceled over coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 13: Edwin Encarnacion #30 of the New York Yankees strikes out during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros in game two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 13, 2019 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — Monday’s Yankees-Phillies game in Philadelphia has been canceled over coronavirus concerns after several Marlins players, who used the dugout and clubhouse this weekend, tested positive for COVID-19.

Breaking: The Yankees-Phillies game scheduled for Monday night in Philadelphia has been postponed, according to @MarlyRiveraESPN and multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/trc2spXFpI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 27, 2020

Accoridng to NBC Sports, the Miami Marlins are experiencing an outbreak of coronavirus after playing in Philadelphia over the weekend. The New York Yankees were to play in the same visitor’s clubhouse and dugout tonight.

Phillies’ staff has been fumigating and disinfecting all surfaces the Marlins players may have come in contact with.

Eight Marlins players and two coaches tested positive for COVID-19, and four players tested positive over the weekend.

The Marlins-Orioles game scheduled to take place in Miami has also been called off.

