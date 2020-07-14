More teams pressured to drop names after Redskins name change

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2009 file photo, the Washington Redskins logo is shown on the field before the start of a preseason NFL football game against the New England Patriots in Landover, Md. The Washington Redskins are undergoing what the team calls a “thorough review” of the nickname. In a statement released Friday, July 3, 2020, the team says it has been talking to the NFL for weeks about the subject. Owner Dan Snyder says the process will include input from alumni, sponsors, the league, community and members of the organization. FedEx on Thursday called for the team to change its name, and Nike appeared to remove all Redskins gear from its online store. (AP Photo/Nick Wass, File)

CLEVELAND (AP) —Now that the Washington Redskins have dropped their nickname, the spotlight has moved to other sports franchises under pressure to make changes amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.

The NFL team said it is retiring its nickname, which had been in place since 1933.

Several sponsors threatened to end partnerships if the team didn’t change.

The Cleveland Indians seem to be the next pro team in line for change. They are in preliminary discussions about a new name.

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves and the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks said they have no plans to change their names or logos.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

