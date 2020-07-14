More teams pressured to drop names after Redskins name change

CLEVELAND (AP) —Now that the Washington Redskins have dropped their nickname, the spotlight has moved to other sports franchises under pressure to make changes amid a nationwide movement calling for racial justice.
The NFL team said it is retiring its nickname, which had been in place since 1933.
Several sponsors threatened to end partnerships if the team didn’t change.
The Cleveland Indians seem to be the next pro team in line for change. They are in preliminary discussions about a new name.
Meanwhile, the Atlanta Braves and the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks said they have no plans to change their names or logos.
