NACC, Regents postpone all sports through end of year

Rockford, Ill. (WTVO-WQRF) — Football is out this fall at Rockford University. The Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference has decided to postpone all conference regular-season competitions and championship events in all sports through this year.

“I know that they were really excited,” said J.T. Zimmerman, Rockford University Head Football Coach. “Before they left in the spring they were extremely motivated, doing a great job in the weight room and we were excited to take a big step forward this fall, but I think at the end of the day they made the decision that they had to make for the best interest of our kids.”

Football instead moves to the spring now, although all the details haven’t been finalized yet. during the fall, teams will still be allowed to meet for conditioning, skill work, and team building activities.

“… If it’s safe we want to play,” said Zimmerman. “Once they made this announcement that we’re moving to the spring, our conference put together a couple committees to decide what that’s going to look like so they’re working hard on that right now.”