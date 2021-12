CHICAGO, IL – AUGUST 14: Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) reviews plays with Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy during a preseason game between the Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins on August 14, 2021 at Soldier Field in Chicago, IL. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — At a press conference on Thursday, Bears head coach Matt Nagy announced that all three of the team’s coordinators have been placed into COVID-19 quarantine.

Offensive coordinator Bill Lazor, Defensive coordinator Sean Desai, and Special Teams coordinator Chris Tabor have all tested positive for coronavirus, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Players Eddie Goldman, Artie Burns, Mario Edwards, Jr., Elijah Wilkinson and Sam Kamara. are also on the list.