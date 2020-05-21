NASCAR driver honors OSF HealthCare during Wednesday’s race

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — One of the only American professional sports leagues holding events honored front line workers.

NASCAR paid tribute to OSF HealthCare during Wednesday’s race in Darlington, South Carolina.

Richard Childress Racing put OSF’s name above the door of Tyler Reddick’s car.

Reddick shared a special message for front-line workers before the race.

“I just wanted to send over a quick thank you to everyone for everyone for everything you’re doing to help keep our community safe during this difficult times. Your sacrifice and dedication does not go unnoticed by anyone,” Reddick said.

Since the pandemic began, NASCAR has held two races. The other was also at Darlington last Sunday.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

