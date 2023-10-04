CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — NASCAR and the city of Chicago announced Wednesday that the dates have been set for the 2024 Chicago Street Race.

The sound of racing engines will return July 6-7 to downtown, with drivers negotiating the same street course around Grant Park on Michigan Avenue and Lake Shore Drive.

NASCAR said the two-day event will have a “festival-like atmosphere” and musical acts.

The inaugural event took place over a rainy July 4th weekend.

Some Chicago residents said they did not want the event to return.

Mayor Brandon Johnson said NASCAR “has agreed to shorten the event’s setup and teardown windows, reducing travel disruption for impacted communities and other residents. NASCAR has also committed to addressing costs incurred by city departments and agencies in facilitating and securing the event as consistent with other large-scale events.”

NASCAR has a three year contract with the city. The city’s tourism bureau said Wednesday it generated $109 million in economic gains and $8.3 million in taxes from 2023’s event, as nearly 25,000 tourists came to Chicago to attend the racing events.

From the very beginning, our objective was to drive global attention and tourism to Chicago while introducing motorsports to an entirely new fan base, and by both measures, 2023 was a resounding success,” Julie Giese, Chicago Street Race President, said in a statement. “NASCAR is honored to be a part of the Chicago community 365-days a year, and we look forward to building upon the incredible foundation we established this year.”