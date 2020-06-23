NASCAR says Bubba Wallace was not target of hate crime, rope had been positioned since last fall

TALLEDEGA, Fl. (WTVO) — On Tuesday, the FBI announced its conclusion of investigation after a rope tied like a noose was discovered in the garage of NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace.

According to investigators who reviewed surveillance footage, the noose found in the garage was seen as early as last October.

“On Monday, fifteen FBI special agents conducted numerous interviews regarding the situation at Talladega Superspeedway. After a thorough review of the facts and evidence surrounding this event, we have concluded that no federal crime was committed. The FBI learned that garage number 4, where the noose was found, was assigned to Bubba Wallace last week. The investigation also revealed evidence, including authentic video confirmed by NASCAR, that the noose found in garage number 4 was in that garage as early as October 2019. Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week. The decision not to pursue federal charges is proper after reviewing all available facts and all applicable federal laws. We offer our thanks to NASCAR, Mr. Wallace, and everyone who cooperated with this investigation.” Dept. of Justice. U.S. Attorney’s Office, Northern District of Alabama

Video confirmed by NASCAR indicated the noose in garage number 4 was there as early as October 2019, according to a joint statement from U.S. Attorney Jay Town and FBI Special Agent in Charge Johnnie Sharp.

“Although the noose is now known to have been in garage number 4 in 2019, nobody could have known Mr. Wallace would be assigned to garage number 4 last week,” the statement read.

Wallace is NASCAR’s only black driver in the elite Cup Series. He recently pushed for NASCAR to ban the Confederate flag at all of its racetracks and properties.

After the noose was found and prior to the race, NASCAR drivers and crews pushed his car onto the track in a show of support.

NASCAR also put out a statement:

“The FBI has completed its investigation at Talladega Superspeedway and determined that Bubba Wallace was not the target of a hate crime. The FBI report concludes, and photographic evidence confirms, that the garage door pull rope fashioned like a noose had been positioned there since as early as last fall. This was obviously well before the 43 team’s arrival and garage assignment. We appreciate the FBI’s quick and thorough investigation and are thankful to learn that this was not an intentional, racist act against Bubba. We remain steadfast in our commitment to providing a welcoming and inclusive environment for all who love racing.” Statement from NASCAR

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

