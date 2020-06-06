NASCAR team to pay tribute for former Loves Park man

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO-WQRF) — There will be a couple local connections to the NASCAR Cup race Sunday in Atlanta.

Former Loves Park resident Jim Stadler will be remembered with a tribute. Stadler died in March from pneumonia at the age of 69. He wa a long-time NASCAR fan and as an employee of Fastenal in Rockford he was a big fan of the number 17 Fastenal sponsored car. The car is now driven by Chris Buescher. It’s owned by Roush Fenway Racing.

This week family members learned that Stadler’s name will appear on the driver’s side of the 17 car.

“It’s an awesome tribute to my dad and I just, I cried,” said Stadler’s daughter Angie Wallace.” “It’s been one heck of a bad year, but this, I think this is going to be a great thing. Now we’ve just got to bring that number 17 to the finish line with the checkered flag ’cause that would be the best thing that could happen.”

Also Sunday Rockford based Insurance King will be the primary sponsor for another card in the Cup race in Atlanta. It’ll sponsor the 27 Ford Mustang that will be driven by Wisconsin native Josh Bilicki. The car is owned by Rick Ware Racing.

Insurance King has sponsored race cards in the past. The business has been going strong since 2001.

You can see the ‘Fold of Honor Quick Trip 500’ Sunday at 2 p.m. CT on Fox 39. At 1 p.m. CT we’ll have a pre-race special called ‘Around The Track.’