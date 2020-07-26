Natalie Hooper earns top seed in Greater Rockford Women’s Open

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Championship Flight is set for the Greater Rockford Women’s Golf Classic. Rockford Lutheran graduate and current Western Illinois University golfer Natalie Hooper leads the field of eight into the Quarterfinals.

Hooper shot a 6-over-par 78 at Elliot Golf Course Saturday to claim medalist honors in stroke play. That was one stroke better than Hui Chong Dofflemyer who shot a 79. So Hooper is the number one seed and Dofflemyer the number two seed for match play.

Following is a list of the top scores from Saturday and the matchups for Sunday’s Quarterfinal matches at Ingersoll. The tournament will continue with the semifinal matches next Saturday at Sandy Hollow and the championship match next Sunday at the Aldeen Golf Club.

WOMEN’S RESULTS (Saturday)

Natalie Hooper (78) Hui Chong Dofflemyer (79) Melissa Dofflemyer (80) Megan Thiravong (81) Katelyn Sayalinh (82) Morgan McNultly (82) Marissa Milos (83)

SUNDAY’S QUARTERFINAL MATCHES

#1 Natalie Hooper vs. #8 Marissa Milos (8:10 tee time)

#4 Jessica Slattery vs. #5 Megan Thiravong (7:40 tee time)

#3 Melissa Dofflemyer vs. #6 Katelyn Sayyalinh (7:50 tee time)

#2 Hui Chong Dofflemyer vs. #7 Morgan McNulty (8:00 tee time)