Bucks drop another game to the Suns, trail 2-0 in NBA Finals

PHOENIX (AP) — The ball went from Chris Paul to Devin Booker and didn’t stop moving until Deandre Ayton scored after every Suns player had touched it.

The 10-pass sequence was the prettiest play of the NBA Finals and the kind the one-man show Bucks couldn’t dream of.

“I think that was the most pumped I’ve been after the playoffs,” Booker said.

Imagine the feeling if his team gets two more wins.

Booker scored 31 points, Paul had 23 and the Suns beat Milwaukee 118-108 on Thursday night to take a 2-0 series lead.

The Suns have never been closer to an NBA title. Not bad for a team whose coach told them earlier this season had the league’s sorriest starting unit, forcing the players to figure things out.

“We did and we’re going to keep it going,” Paul said.

Booker made seven 3-pointers and the Suns went 20 for 40 behind the arc. Mikal Bridges scored 27 points, and Paul finished with eight assists.

The Suns surged ahead late in the first half, withstood Giannis Antetokounmpo’s all-around effort to bring the Bucks back, and walked off winners again as fans swung orange rally towels all around them.

Antetokounmpo had 42 points and 12 rebounds in his second game back after missing two games because of a hyperextended left knee. Now the Bucks down 2-0 will hang their hats on the fact that the series is headed back to Milwaukee for game three Sunday night.

“We know what the deal is,” Antetokounmpo said. “We’ve got to go back home and protect home.”