Bulls adding point guard Ball according to reports

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 11: Lonzo Ball #2 of the New Orleans Pelicans handles the ball during the second quarter against the Sacramento Kings at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –The Cubs, White Sox, Blackhawks and Bears have been dominating the Chicago sports next the past couple weeks with blockbuster trades and the start of training camp. Now its the Bulls who are making a big splash.

According to multiple reports they have landed point guard Lonzo Ball. The NBA’s free agent period opened Monday evening at 5 p.m. CT. Ball is a restricted free agent meaning the New Orleans Pelicans had the right to match any contract offer that would come his way.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski the Bulls have acquired Ball in a sign-and-trade deal with the Pelicans. The Bulls get Ball. The Pelican’s get Tomas Satoransky, Garrett Temple and a second round draft pick. Ball also has also reportedly agreed to a four year contract for $85 million.

Ball has spent four seasons in the NBA with the Lakers and the Pelicans. He’s only 23-years old. He will give the Bulls the playmaking point guard they’ve been lacking. Last season he averaged 14.6 points and 5.7 assists per game. He also grabbed 4.8 rebounds per game.

The Bulls are in win-now mode with veteran stars Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic. Ball gives them their next building block toward possibly becoming a playoff team again.

NBA teams are currently allowed to negotiate with free agents, but they’re not allowed to actually sign them and announce the signings until Friday.