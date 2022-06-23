CHICAGO, Ill. (AP)-CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bulls add a young player with lots of upside in the NBA Draft Thursday night. They drafted Arizona guard Dalen Terry with the No. 18 pick.

With the addition of Terry, the Bulls are adding size and versatility in the backcourt as they try to take another step after making a big jump to reach the playoffs for the first time in five years. The 6-foot-7, 195-pound Terry averaged 8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 1.2 steals as a sophomore in coach Tommy Lloyd’s first season. Owning a 7-foot wingspan, he can guard multiple spots. And on offense, he can play on or off the ball. Chicago did not have a second-round pick.