Bulls’ roster depleted by COVID safety protocols; games postponed

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Bulls won’t be taking the court for game action for a while. Monday the NBA decided to postpone the Bulls next two games due to a large number of Bulls players being placed in health and safety protocols.
Monday morning forward Alize Johson became the tenth Bulls’ player to enter protocols. That leaves the Bulls with only eight players to suit up. The league requires at least eight players for a team to play in a game. The NBA has decided it’s best to give the Bulls’ time to recover and to stop the further spread of the COVID virus.
The Bulls were scheduled to host the Pistons Tuesday night. Thursday night they were supposed to play in Toronto. Both games will now be rescheduled.
Other key Bulls’ players in health and safety protcols included Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.