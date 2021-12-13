Bulls’ roster depleted by COVID safety protocols; games postponed

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 04: DeMar DeRozan #11 of the Chicago Bulls celebrates with Zach LaVine #8 H at Barclays Center on December 04, 2021 in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–The Chicago Bulls won’t be taking the court for game action for a while. Monday the NBA decided to postpone the Bulls next two games due to a large number of Bulls players being placed in health and safety protocols.

Monday morning forward Alize Johson became the tenth Bulls’ player to enter protocols. That leaves the Bulls with only eight players to suit up. The league requires at least eight players for a team to play in a game. The NBA has decided it’s best to give the Bulls’ time to recover and to stop the further spread of the COVID virus.

The Bulls were scheduled to host the Pistons Tuesday night. Thursday night they were supposed to play in Toronto. Both games will now be rescheduled.

Other key Bulls’ players in health and safety protcols included Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu.