Bulls’ White earns All-Rookie honors

(WTVO/WQRF) — Chicago Bulls guard Coby White has been named to the 2019-20 All-Rookie Second Team. White is the 23rd Bulls rookie to make an All-Rookie Team (most recently Lauri Markkanen in 2017-18).

The seventh-overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, he had a strong finish to his first NBA season, being named the Kia NBA Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for games played in February and earning a starting spot in what would be Chicago’s final game of the season on March 10 vs. Cleveland.

White averaged 13.2 points (6th among rookies with same qualifiers), 3.5 rebounds (T-12th) and 2.7 assists (4th) over 65 games, and he shot .394 from the field (10th), .354 from three (7th) and .791 from the free throw line (2nd). His 133 3-pointers made are the fourth-most by a rookie in Bulls history, and his 3-point percentage ranks seventh. White scored in double figures 41 times, the sixth-highest mark among rookies.