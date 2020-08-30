Celtics dominate Raptors in game one of their playoff series

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – AUGUST 30: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors drives against Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics in Game One of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 30, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — The Boston Celtics have had the Toronto Raptors’ number and that’s bad news for Fred VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors. The Celtics blasted the Raptors in the first game of their playoff series Sunday 112-94.

The Celtics took three out of four games from the Raptors during the regular season. Three times this season the Raptors have lost by more than 15 points to the Celtics.

Sunday the Celtics jumped out to a 39-23 lead and they were never seriously threatened. The Raptors had issues shooting the basketball. They made only 36.9% of their three point attempts and they were only 10-40 from deep (25%). Rockford native VanVleet was a part of that. He made only 3 of 16 shots from the field, and he was 2-11 from behind the arc. VanVleet finished with 11 points in 38 minutes of action He did have eight assists, four rebounds and six steals.

All five Celtics starters scored in double figures led by 21 from Jayson Tatum and 21 from Marcus Smart. They also got ten points off the bench from Robert Williams III.

The Raptors were led by a 17 point effort from Kyle Lowry. Pascal Siakam struggled making only 5 of 16 shots from the field. He finished with 13 points.

The Celtics are just plan hot. They’ve won their last seven games. Game two of the series will be played Tuesday. The starting time it to be determined.