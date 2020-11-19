Chicago Bulls draft FSU forward Patrick Williams

SUNRISE, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 21: Patrick Williams #4 of the Florida State Seminoles dunks against the South Florida Bulls during the second half of the Orange Bowl Basketball Classic at BB&T Center on December 21, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — Another NBA Draft and another lottery pick for the Bulls. Wednesday night they used the fourth pick overall on Florida State 6’8 forward Patrick Williams.

Williams played only one season at Florida State coming off the bench. He was the ACC’s ‘Sixth Man of the Year.’ He averaged 9.2 points and four rebounds a game. He has an athletic body, and he works hard on both ends of the floor. Williams could eventually develop into a poor man’s Jimmy Butler.

He’s the first draft pick of the Bulls’ new front office led by Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Arturas Karnisovas and general manager Marc Eversley.