ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Dixon High School graduate Isaiah Roby is headed to his third NBA team. He has agreed to a contract with the New York Knicks.



Roby was waived by the Spurs early last month. According to ESPN, he has agreed to a $400,000 contract with the Knicks through next season. Most of the money is being paid up-front, but Roby will still have to make the Knicks roster next season. He’ll compete with their summer league team this year.



Roby was averaging 4.1 points and 2.5 rebounds with the Spurs in 42 games this season. He started two games. Before he joined the Spurs Roby played for the Oklahoma City Thunder. He was originally drafted by the Dallas Mavericks.