Dixon’s Roby scores 19 in his first NBA start for the Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK (WTVO/WQRF) — Isaiah Roby got his first NBA start of his career Tuesday night and he made the most of it. The Dixon native scored 19 points in 28 minutes of action for the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Thunder’s 118-107 loss to the Orlando Magic.

Roby got the starting assigned because the Thunder were shorthanded due to injuries to . Robby, in his second season in the NBA, made 9 of 12 shots from the field including a Thunderous dunk in the second half as he soared down the lane. Roby also drained one of his two three-point attempts.

In addition to scoring 19 points Roby also pulled down 7 rebounds, he added one steal and he had two assists. Before Tuesday night Roby hadn’t scored a single point in limited action in the Thunder’s two previous games.

The Thunder will next host the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday.