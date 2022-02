TORONTO (WTVO.WQRF) — After receiving the first All-Star nod of his career, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet committed to competing in the NBA’s Three-Point Contest during All-Star weekend.

VanVleet is the first player in the league to officially commit to the shootout.

VanVleet currently ranks third in the league with 456 three-point shots attempted, and is successful on just under 40 percent of them.