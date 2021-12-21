Fred VanVleet placed in NBA’s health and safety protocols

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – NOVEMBER 26: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles the ball while being guarded by Justin Holiday #8 of the Indiana Pacers in the second quarter at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on November 26, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford native and Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was placed in the NBA’s COVID health and safety protocols by the team on Tuesday. He is one of seven Raptors’ players in protocols.

The team has ceased practicing as a group. Players are working out individually. The timing couldn’t be worse for VanVleet. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Chicago Wednesday evening. Now VanVleet won’t suit up. As of Tuesday afternoon that game was still scheduled to be played.

VanVleet leads the Raptors in scoring (20.1ppg), assists (6.7) and in minutes played (37.9 per game) this season.

VanVleet tested positive for COVID-19 back in March. He missed five games when he was forced to quarantine in a Tampa hotel room for two weeks. After he recovered he told reporters that he had severe symptoms including the worst fever of his life and that he ached throughout his body.

The Raptors haven’t said if VanVleet has tested positive again or if he simply is being quarantined for being in close contact with teamates who have tested positive.