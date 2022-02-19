CLEVELAND, Oh./ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Eyewitness News Sports Director Scott Leber traveled to Cleveland, Ohio to cover NBA All-Star Fred VanVleet. Leber has been covering VanVleet since his days as a high school standout, and followed his rise to becoming one of the NBA’s star players.

Leber opens a time capsule into the past from a feature story he did on VanVleet as a junior at Rockford Auburn, when VanVleet was the NIC-10 conference’s MVP.

To view the full feature story plus Leber’s comments from Cleveland click on the media player.