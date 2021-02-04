ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO-WQRF) — Fred VanVleet continues to improve each season in the NBA. His 54 points outburst Tuesday night for the Toronto Raptors is more evidence of that. VanVleet is averaging 20.4 ppg and he’s also become one of the best defensive guards in the NBA. Is that enough to earn him his first All-Star nod in the NBA?
And is VanVleet now the ‘GOAT’ of Rockford athletes? Click on the media player for my take.
Is VanVleet deserving of an All-Star nod and is he the ‘GOAT’ of Rockford athletes?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO-WQRF) — Fred VanVleet continues to improve each season in the NBA. His 54 points outburst Tuesday night for the Toronto Raptors is more evidence of that. VanVleet is averaging 20.4 ppg and he’s also become one of the best defensive guards in the NBA. Is that enough to earn him his first All-Star nod in the NBA?