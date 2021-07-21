Massive Bucks crowd overwhelms the Deer District

MILWAUKEE, WI (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s hard to say what was more impressive Tuesday night in Milwaukee, the 50 points put up by Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo or the massive crowd in the Deer District outside the Fisver Forum.

We’ve seen huge crowds through the playoffs at Deer Park, but nothing the one Tuesday. The fans kept coming, and coming. Manuevering through the crowd was like an Olympic sport. I’m not sure which lines were longer, the ones for the Beer or the ones for the Porta Potties.

They kept the TV reporters up high away from the crowd, but I was crazy enough to leave that safety for this.The most often heard words of the night were “Bucks in six!”

Bucks in Six! Yes everyone wanted to see the Bucks finally win an NBA Championship and end a 50 year drought.

Milwaukee is known for its zoo. This was a different kind of zoom but it’s something everyonehere will tell their kids and grandkids about one day. The night the Bucks went for the clincher in Milwaukee.