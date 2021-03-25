My Take: Vucevic trade could be a game-changer for the Bulls franchise

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — There is hope now that the Bulls, after many years of being struck in non-playoff purgatory, are ready to break out of that rut. In the span of a couple hours Thursday they made three trades. One of them could change the course of the franchise.

The biggest trade had them getting All-Star center Nikola Vucevic from the Orlando Magic along with throw-in forward Al-Farouz Aminu in exchange for Otto Porter Jr., Wendell Carter Jr. and two first round draft picks (2021, 2023).

Vucevic averages 24.5 points and almost 12 rebounds per game. He’s also a solid passer (3.8 assists) and he’s making almost 41% of his shots from three-point range. He brings a lot of versatility and toughness to the team, and opposing teams can’t foul him at the end of games because he’s making 83% of his free throws.

So now between Vucevic and Zach Lavine the Bulls have two legitimate All-Stars. Perhaps rookie Patrick Williams develops into a third All-Star, and the addition of Vucevic and the Bulls’ commitment to keeping Lavine means the Bulls instantly become more attractive to future free agents around the league.

Most of all these moves signal that the Bulls’ new regime of Arturas Karnisovas, Mark Eversley and Billy Donovan has a plan and that the Bulls’ franchise is no longer a joke.

It’s a good day to be a Chicago Bulls’ fan. The Bulls now look like a playoff team for the present, and they have a lot more possibilities for their future.