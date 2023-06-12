ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Generally speaking, turning down a nearly $23 million one-year payday isn’t recommended, but when you’re Rockford native Fred VanVleet, that’s a wise move. That’s exactly what VanVleet is doing.



ESPN’s Adrian Wojernowski is reporting that VanVleet has opted out of the final year of his contract with the Toronto Raptors to become an unrestricted free agent. VanVleet had until Thursday to make that move.



He could turn that $23 million salary that he would have made in Toronto into $30 million or more next season with another team. There are several teams that need a win-now point guard. VanVleet was an All-Star two season ago. This past season he averaged more than 19 points and seven assists per game.



So, which team will VanVleet end up signing with? My best is the Phoenix Suns . They’re built to win now with Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, and they’re most likely moving on from Chris Paul. That seems like a great fit for VanVleet and for the Suns.



The second most likely destination for VanVleet in my opinion is the Lakers . Chris Paul is probably their first choice at point guard, but if they can’t make that happen then VanVleet might be their next option. The Lakers need consistent play at point guard and a veteran player who has played in big games and who is durable. Plus, VanVleet is now represented by Rich Paul and Klutch Sports Group, the same agency that represents the Lakers’ two biggest stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, but fitting VanVleet into their salary cap could take some creativity by the Lakers. Maybe a sign-and-trade with the Raptors.



My third most likely destination for VanVleet is Philadelphia . James Harden could be leaving the 76ers for Houston. That would open up the point guard spot there, and VanVleet’s former coach in Toronto Nick Nurse is now the head coach of the 76ers.



My fourth most likely destination for VanVleet is Houston . But this will only happen if Harden stays in Philadelphia, and he doesn’t return to the Rockets. The Rockets aren’t ready to win now, but they do have some good, young players and they have a ton of salary cap space, $60 million worth.



My fifth most likely destination for VanVleet is the Chicago Bulls . The Bulls can’t keep banking on a comeback by Lonzo Ball at point guard. They need another All-Star level player to help get them over the hump and at least make them a legit playoff threat. Are the Bulls willing to spend the money though?



The Orlando Magic are also said to be very interested in VanVleet, and the Clippers might have some interest too. There is also the chance VanVleet could sign a new contract with the Raptors , but that seems unlikely. The Raptors seem to be ready to retool their roster and go younger.



The NBA’s free agent signing period will begin July 6, but teams can start negotiating with free agents on June 30th.



