Stateline father-son duo get front row seat to Bucks championship parade

MILWAUKEE, WI. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Milwaukee Bucks party has continued since bringing home the franchise’s first title in the last 50 years.

For one Stateline father and son, it was a memory they’ll never forget.

Jason and Brandon Miller woke up bright and early and drove from Rockford to beat the crowds before the parade and got themselves a front-row seat to the festivities.

“I wanted to see the players live,” said son Brandon. “I’ve never been in Fiserv for an actual game. I haven’t really been that close ever, so this is quite an experience.”

For Brandon’s father, Jason, he’s been waiting to see a championship since the year he was born.

“It’s a once in a lifetime thing. The last time they were in a championship was the year I was born,” said father Jason. “He’s a bigger fan than me, just to have him experience it, was something I was never able to do as a kid.”