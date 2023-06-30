ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Rockford guy who was passed over in the NBA Draft seven years ago now has himself a max contract in the league. Fred Van Vleet has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $130 million deal with the Houston Rockets.



ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski first reported the agreement Friday night after contacting Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul and agent Erika Ruiz who represent VanVleet. VanVleet’s deal is the richest one ever for an undrafted player in the NBA.



The contract can’t be signed until next Thursday according to NBA rules governing free agency.



VanVleet once again bet on himself this offseason, and once again he’s come up big. He opted out of the final year of his contract with the Toronto Raptors that would have paid him $22.8 million next season. That move allowed VanVleet to become a free agent. Now he’ll be making an average of more than 43 million dollars a year over the next three years.



VanVleet is reportedly in Los Angeles tonight (Friday) where he met face-to-face with representatives of the Rockets and the Raptors.