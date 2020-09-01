VanVleet and the Raptors draw on experience to try to shake off loss to Boston

(WTVO/WQRF) — The Toronto Raptors have had their first playoff clunker of 2020. They hope it’s their last one. They were soundly outplayed by the Celtics in game one of their playoff series Sunday 112-94. Now they hope to bounce back in game two on Tuesday.

Monday VanVleet told reporters there’s no mystery what happened in game one. He says the Raptors simply didn’t play good basketball Sunday. “Sometimes it’s that simple. We didn’t really do anything good enough to win the game, and they did, and they were the better team. We weren’t movig fast enough or playing hard enough. (We) didn’t make enough shots. We didn’t execute the the game plan. You name it, we didn’t do it.”

The Raptors as a team shot only 36.9% from the field. VanVleet was just 3 of 16 from the field and 2 of 11 from behind the arc. That brought back memories of last year in the playoffs when VanVleet had some games against the 76ers and early on against the Bucks when he struggled. In the first three games of the Bucks series he scored a total of ten points and then he turned it around and was an impact player the rest of the playoffs.

VanVleet says going through some of those down periods last season and fighting through them give him and his teammates confidence they can shake off what happened on Sunday against the Celtics.

“We’ve all been in these positions. We’ve been on the good side, we’ve been on the bad side. We understand the ups and down that come with the playoffs so a lot of guys in our rotation have been battle-tested. You just understand that there’s going to be a game like that probably at some point, and you hope that it doesn’t come, but it did and now it’s our job to make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

VanVleet got a lift Monday from seeing his family for the first time in a couple months. Family members were finally allowed inside the NBA’s bubble. Before VanVleet meet his two young children he told reporters, “I miss my family. Family is huge for me, so it’s been a while. The last time I saw them it was Father’s DAy, so it’s been a while. It’ll be good to see everybody and right on time after getting our butts kicked yesterday.”

Game two between the Raptors and the Celtics will be played Tuesday at 4:40 CT on ESPN.