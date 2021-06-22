VanVleet brings Raptors some lottery luck, but won’t be going to Tokyo

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Fred VanVleet brought the Toronto Raptors some luck Tuesday night representing them in the NBA Draft Lottery, but he won’t be going to Tokyo to represent the United States in the Olympics.

VanVleet was the face of the Raptors for the lottery which was conducted virtually this year. He and 13 other representatives of the NBA teams in the lottery watched as the picks were revealed on ESPN.

VanVleet brought the Raptors some luck. They jumped up a few spots into the fourth slot in the draft. Most experts agree there are five or six high-ceiling prospects in this year’s draft with Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham most likely to be the first pick overall.

Picking ahead of the Raptors in the top three spots in the draft will be the Pistons, the Rockets and the Cavaliers.

The roster for the U.S. Olympic men’s basketball team was also revealed today. VanVleet was one of 57 players named in March in a preliminary pool of players being considered for the Olympics. VanVleet did not make the 12-man roster.

Those who made it are: Kevin Durant, James Harden, Damian Lillard, Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum, Bradley Beal, Khris Middleton, Bam Adebayo, Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, Kevin Love and Brook Lopez.

Several stars declined to participate. They include LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Steph Curry and Chris Paul.

VanVleet averaged a career-high 19.6 points per game for the Raptors this season along with 6.3 assists per game.