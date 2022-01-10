VanVleet honored by the NBA

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – OCTOBER 30: Fred VanVleet #20 of the Toronto Raptors against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Fred VanVleet’s great week of basketball was capped off Monday by the announcement that he is the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This is the first time in his career that the Rockford native has earned that honor.

VanVleet led the Raptors to a 4-0 record this past week. He averaged 30.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. He also shot 46.7% from the field and 45.3% from behind the arc.

Included in his week was VanVleet’s first triple-double of his NBA career. That happened last Friday night against the Jazz when VanVleet had 37 points, ten assists and ten rebounds. That was the highest-scoring triple-double in Raptors franchise history.