VanVleet honored by the NBA

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Fred VanVleet’s great week of basketball was capped off Monday by the announcement that he is the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week. This is the first time in his career that the Rockford native has earned that honor.
VanVleet led the Raptors to a 4-0 record this past week. He averaged 30.5 points, 6.5 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. He also shot 46.7% from the field and 45.3% from behind the arc.
Included in his week was VanVleet’s first triple-double of his NBA career. That happened last Friday night against the Jazz when VanVleet had 37 points, ten assists and ten rebounds. That was the highest-scoring triple-double in Raptors franchise history.