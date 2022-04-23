TORONTO, Canada (WTVO/WQRF) –Saturday was a good day and a bad day for Fred VanVleet. It was good in that his Toronto Raptors avoided elimination from the NBA playoffs by defeating the Philadelphia 76ers 110-102.

It was bad in that VanVleet strained his left hip, and he didn’t play in the second half. The injury happened with just over five minutes to play in the second quarter. VanVleet was in pain and had to commit an intentional foul to stop the action so he could exit the court. At the time VanVleet had five points in 15 minutes of action. VanVleet had already been dealing with a sore right knee that has hampered him since before the All-Star Break. VanVleet was so frustrated by this latest injury that he tore off his jersey while walking off the court.

In his absence several Raptors stepped up. Most notably Pascal Siakim. He scored 34 points. 76ers center Joel Embiid was bothered by his sore thumb. He scored only 21 points.

The 76ers still lead the series 3 games to 1. Game five will be played Monday night.