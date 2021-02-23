VanVleet misses out on NBA All-Star selection; Bulls LaVine gets in

TAMPA, FLORIDA – JANUARY 16: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors brings the ball up during a game against the Charlotte Hornets at Amalie Arena on January 16, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Fred VanVleet has missed out again on one of his personal goals. The Rockford native and Toronto Raptors guard has been passed over for the NBA All-Star game.

When the All-Star reserves were announced Tuesday evening VanVleet was not one of them. Instead the two guards selected from the Eastern Conference were James Harden and Jaylen Brown. The starting guards in the Eastern Conference announced last week will be Bradley Beal and Kyrie Irving.

VanVleet is averaging 20.1 points per game this season plus 6.6 assists and 4.4 rebounds. He has also developed into one of the best defensive guards in the league. He also had that 54 point game against the Celtics a few weeks ago.

VanVleet told reporters earlier in the week he felt he was deserving of being an All-Star. “Of course I feel like I’m an all-star. I’m a confident guy. I don’t work this hard to not feel that way. I don’t play the way that I play to not feel that way. So of course, I would love to be an all-star. I would love to have the respect of the coaches in the league. But I don’t play the game for that, you know what I’m saying? Does that make sense? But yeah, it would be nice to be recognized that way. So I’m hopeful and we’ll see where that ends up.”

Bulls guard Zach LaVine made the All-Star squad as a wild card selection. LaVine is sixth in the NBA in scoring at 28.6 points per game. He’ll be making his first NBA All-Star appearance. The All-Star game will be played March 7th in Atlanta.