CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Fred VanVleet had 19 points and nine rebounds, but that wasn’t enough to offset a big night for the Bulls as the Bulls beat the Toronto Raptors 113-99 Monday night at the United Center.

VanVleet got off to a hot start. He scored eight points in the first quarter, but his shooting touch was off. He made only 3 of 12 shots from behind the arc in the game.

The Bulls took command of this one in the third quarter when they outscored the Raptors 30-18. Zach Lavine and DeMar DeRozan each scored 26 points. Nikola Vucevic added 19 points and 13 rebounds.

Patrick Williams saw his first action for the Bulls since early in the season when he broke a wrist. He played 19 minutes and scored seven points while also grabbing two rebounds and coming up with one steal.

The Bulls snapped a three-game losing streak with the win. More importantly they pulled another game ahead of the Raptors in the playoff race in the NBA’s Eastern Conference.