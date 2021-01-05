VanVleet stays on a roll scoring 35 points Monday night

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 31: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors dribbles up court during the first half against the New York Knicks at Amalie Arena on December 31, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

TAMPA, FL (WTVO/WQRF) — It’s safe to say Fred VanVleet has shaken off a somewhat slow start to this NBA season. Monday night he erupted for 35 points against the Boston Celtics for the Toronto Raptors.

VanVleet came out of the gate strong scoring 14 points in the first quarter. The 35 points is one off his career high. He made 6 of 9 shots from behind the arc. VanVleet has now made at least one three-point basket in 38 straight games. That ties the Raptors’ franchise record.

Despite VanVleet’s hot night the Raptors lost to the Celtics 126-114 to drop to 1-5 on the season.

VanVleet went into the game averaging 19.2 points per game on the season. In his previous two games he had scored 25 points and 27 points. In addition to his 35 points Monday he also pulled down eight rebounds and he had three assists.