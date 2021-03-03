ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Toronto Raptor are expected to return to action Wednesday night in Tampa, but not one very important Raptor. Rockford native Fred VanVleet will be sitting out the game against the Pistons following NBA health and safety protocols.
He won’t be the only one sitting. Fellow starters Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby will also sit and head coach Nick Nurse again won’t be on the bench. The Raptors receently went through a bout with COVID that left them short on players and forced them to postpone games last Sunday night against the Bulls and Tuesday night against the Pistons.
The Raptors have called up reinforcements from their G-League 905 team to help. VanVleet might also have to sit out the Raptors game against Boston on Thursday.
VanVleet to sit out Raptors game Wednesday
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Toronto Raptor are expected to return to action Wednesday night in Tampa, but not one very important Raptor. Rockford native Fred VanVleet will be sitting out the game against the Pistons following NBA health and safety protocols.