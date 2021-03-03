VanVleet to sit out Raptors game Wednesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) -- Fred VanVleet has missed out again on one of his personal goals. The Rockford native and Toronto Raptors guard has been passed over for the NBA All-Star game.

When the All-Star reserves were announced Tuesday evening VanVleet was not one of them. Instead the two guards selected from the Eastern Conference were James Harden and Jaylen Brown. The starting guards in the Eastern Conference announced last week will be Bradley Beal and Kyrie Irving.