VanVleet to sit out Raptors game Wednesday

NBA

TAMPA, FLORIDA – DECEMBER 23: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors warms up prior to a game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Amalie Arena on December 23, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — The Toronto Raptor are expected to return to action Wednesday night in Tampa, but not one very important Raptor. Rockford native Fred VanVleet will be sitting out the game against the Pistons following NBA health and safety protocols.

He won’t be the only one sitting. Fellow starters Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby will also sit and head coach Nick Nurse again won’t be on the bench. The Raptors receently went through a bout with COVID that left them short on players and forced them to postpone games last Sunday night against the Bulls and Tuesday night against the Pistons.

The Raptors have called up reinforcements from their G-League 905 team to help. VanVleet might also have to sit out the Raptors game against Boston on Thursday.

