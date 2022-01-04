VanVleet tops 30 points for the third straight game in win over the Spurs

TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 33 points, Pascal Siakam had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended their winning streak to three by beating the San Antonio Spurs 129-104.

In three games over five days VanVleet has scored 31 points, 35 points and 33 points. In addition to his 33 points Tuesday he also dished out seven assists. He had two steals and he didn’t have a single turnover.

VanVleet was asked after the game about being in a “Zone”.

“I think you recognize when you’re in rhythm you just try to hold on as long as possible because it’s not always like that, so I try to keep my floor a little higher, you know, but when you’re hot I think you’ve just got to be aggressive and ride it out as long as you can.”

“I’m not the best at, like taking compliments or talking about myself so I’m feeling good. I’ll leave it at that.”

The Raptors evened their record at 17-17, reaching the .500 mark for the first time since they were 7-7 after a Nov. 13 home loss to Detroit. The Raptors have won eight of their past 10 at home.