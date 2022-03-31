ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF))–Fred VanVleet is up for another NBA award. He’s one of 12 finalists for the NBA’s “Teammate of the Year” award.

The 12 finalists were selected by a panel of NBA executives. The winner will be chosen from that list of finalists by NBA players.

The award goes to the NBA player who best demonstrates selfless play, leadership as a mentor and a role model to other players, and commitment and dedication to his team.

VanVleet has won numerous awards through his career going back to his Auburn High School days when he was the NIC-10’s MVP. At Wichita State he was a two-time Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year. In the NBA he’s been a finalist for the “Sixth Man of the Year” award, and this season he was chosen an NBA All-Star.