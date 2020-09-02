VanVleet’s last second shot off the mark; Raptors in an 0-2 hole to Boston

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA – SEPTEMBER 01: Fred VanVleet #23 of the Toronto Raptors drives the ball past Kemba Walker #8 of the Boston Celtics during the second quarter in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Second Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 01, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — Fred VanVleet’s family was in the house Tuesday night, and the Toronto Raptors got off to a much better start than they did in game one of their series against the Celtics, but in the end it was another disappointing ending for VanVleet and the Raptors. They lost game two 102-99.

The Raptors led by as many as eight points late in the third quarter. But Marcus Smart turned the tide early in the fourth. He scored 16 points in the span of three minutes. And Jayson Tatum was a headache for the Raptors all night long. He scored 34 points.

But the Raptors still had a chance to force overtime. Down three and with five seconds on the clock Van Vleet brought the ball ahead up the near sideline. He fired up a deep ‘three’ as time expired. The shot was well off the mark sealing the Raptors’ fate.

VanVleet scored 19 points in 43 minutes of action, but he again struggled with his three-point shot. He made only 3 of 12 attempts. OG Anunoby led the Raptors with 20 points. Pascal Siakam scored 17 and Kyle Lowry 16.

Smart seconded Tatum with 19 for the Celtics. Kemba Walker scored 17 and Jaylen Brown 16.

Game three will be played Thursday with the Raptors desperately needing a win.