NCAA won’t allow fans at upcoming championship events including NCAA basketball tournaments

(WTVO/WQRF) The NCAA will be banning specatators from all upcoming championship events in all sports including the Men’s and Women’s NCAA Basketball Tournaments due to the coronavirus.

NCAA president Mark Emmert put out the following statement Wednesday afternoon:

“The NCAA continues to asses the impact of VOID-19 inconsultation with public health officials and our COVID-19 adisory panel. Based on their advice and my discussions with the NCAA Board of Governors, I have made the decision to conduct our upcoming championship events, including the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, with only essential staff and limited family attendance. While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 is progressing in the United States. This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes. We recognize the opportunity to compete in an NCAA national championship is an experience of a lifetime for students and their families. Today we will move forward and conduct championships consistent with the current information and will continue to monitor and make adjustments as needed.”