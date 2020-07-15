Neither heat nor pandemic can keep this local umpire from working games

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) –Softball games are a nightly occurrence in the Rockford area in the summer. They couldn’t go on without umpires who are willing to take some time out of their evenings multiple nights a week. Elijah Foreman of Machesney Park is one of them.

On this night Foreman is working three games in the Rockford Park District’s Tuesday night men’s league at Sportscore One. He’s 65 years old. He’s been umpiring for 45 years.

“I love being out here. I love the game!,” said Foreman.

Foreman played softball himself going back to the early 1970s. The transition to becoming an umpire was a natural one.

“I wanted to just be around the game, so I started umpiring.

One of the biggest things that keeps Foreman coming back to these softball fields is simply for the opportunity to be around other people.

“A big part of it is I like to socialize. I’m getting paid to socialize, you know.”

Even the heat can’t keep Foreman away from the games. The temperature was well into the 90s on this evening when the first game began. He handles the heat with cold water and some advice his dad once gave him.

“My dad had 13 kids right, and he always told us it’s mind over matter. If you don’t mind, it don’t matter.”

The coronavirus threat also doesn’t keep Foreman from working games, but he does play it safe by wearing a mask.

“This is real. This coronavirus is real,” said Foreman. “I don’t want to contract it, so I’m going to practice that.”

So how many more years does he plan want to keep umpiring?

“I’m going to do it until I’m not enjoying it anymore, and then if I’m not able to do the game a service out here, then I’m going to back up and just come as a fan and watch them play.”