New dates set for the Olympics in Tokyo in 2021

The Tokyo 2020 logo is pictured in Sagamihara on March 30, 2020. – Postponed Tokyo Olympics to open July 23, 2021, organisers said on March 30, 2020, announcing the new date after the Games were delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images)

(WTVO/WQRF) — New dates have been set for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to be held in 2021. They will now run July 23-August 8 of 2021. Those dates are almost exactly the same as had been set for this year.

The dates were announced Monday morning by the International Olympic Committee, the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, and the Government of Japan.

The dates were selected based on three main considerations:

To protect the health of the athletes and everyone involved, and to support the containment of the COVID-19 virus. To safeguard the interests of the athletes and of Olympic sport. The global international sports calendar.

These new dates give the health authorities and all involved in putting on the Games the maximum time to deal with the constantly changing landscape and the disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The new dates, exactly one year after those originally planned for 2020 (Olympic Games: 24 July to 9 August 2020 and Paralympic Games: 25 August to 6 September 2020), also have the added benefit that any disruption that the postponement will cause to the international sports calendar can be kept to a minimum, in the interests of the athletes and the IFs. Additionally, they will provide sufficient time to finish the qualification process. The same heat mitigation measures as planned for 2020 will be implemented.

Following Monday’s decision, IOC President Thoms Bach said: “I want to thank the International Federations for their unanimous support and the Continental Associations of National Olympic Committees for the great partnership and their support in the consultation process over the last few days. I would also like to thank the IOC Athletes’ Commission, with whom we have been in constant contact. With this announcement, I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge. Humankind currently finds itself in a dark tunnel. These Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 can be a light at the end of this tunnel.”