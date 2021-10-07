New White Sox bobbleheads celebrate Abreu, Moncada, and Robert

(WTVO) — The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is celebrating the success of the Chicago White Sox with three new bobbleheads, released Thursday.

The new figures feature first baseman Jose Abreu, second baseman Yoan Moncada, and outfielder Luis Robert sitting on a team logo.

The bobbleheads go for $40 each.

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum is owned by two alums of Rockford’s Guilford High School.

“White Sox fans are excited for their team to be back in the ALDS, and we know they’re going to enjoy these bobbleheads featuring three of their biggest stars,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “The riding bobblehead series has been extremely popular and these three bobbleheads make a great addition to that collection which also includes several Bears and Cubs players.”

The White Sox begin the 2021 MLB Playoffs in the ALDS on Thursday against the Houston Astros.