NFL analyst rates James Robinson’s potential as an NFL prospect

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — James Robinson is getting his shot this week to make NFL scouts, coaches and general managers aware of who he is and what he can do. The Rockford Lutheran graduate and Illinois State Redbird is one of 30 running backs at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.

The running backs will take the field Friday for on-field workouts. The past couple days Robinson has been meeting with teams for interviews, and he’s been put through medical and psychological tests.

According to www.nfl.com/combine one NFL analyst Lance Zierlein has already given Robinson a 5.60 prospect grade on a scale of 8.0. Those with an 8.0 are considered the ‘Perfect Prospect.’ A rating of 7.3-7.5 indicates a likely ‘Perennial All-Pro’. A 7.0-7.1 rating indicates a potential ‘Pro Bowl Talent’ and so on.

A 5.60 prospect is one who has a chance to make the end of an NFL team’s roster or an NFL team’s practice squad. That’s where Robinson fits in.



Zierlein lists the following as some of Robinson’s strengths:

“Coaches praise his low-maintenance, blue-collar work ethic” “Effective jump step eludes early penetrators”

“Anticipates run-lane development”

“Patience and vision to find daylight near end zone”

“Balances through contact on an angle”

“Excellent recognition to scan and find blitz”

“Will step up and lay it down in pass pro”

Zierlein list the following as some of Robinson’s weaknesses/drawbacks:

“Lacks acceleration to free himself as outside runner”

“Interior moves are fluid but not fast”

“Missing quick-twitch to stack moves without tacklers bearing down”

“Needs to run with better interior decisiveness as a pro”

“Runs into contact and not through it”

“Inclined to bounce it wide”

Robinson is Illinois State’s second all-time leading rusher with 4,462 yards. This past season he rushed for 1,917 yards which led the Missouri Valley Football Conference. In high school at Rockford Lutheran Robinson set the IHSA’s all-time rushing record with more than 9,000 yards rushing.