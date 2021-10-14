NFL cheerleaders decry league’s ‘toxic, sexist culture’ after nude photos shared in emails

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – FEBRUARY 03: The Los Angeles Rams cheerleaders perform during Super Bowl LIII at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 03, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(WTVO) — NFL cheerleaders are demanding the release of a report into the league’s “sexist culture” following the revelation that nude images of some of the women were passed around in emails.

According to The New York Times, the cheerleaders are calling for a report on the NFL’s “sexist” workplace culture be made public after it was revealed that former Las Vegas Raiders Coach Jon Gruden sent emails containing the images to then-Washington Football Team General Manager Bruce Allen.

The Daily Beast reported that the cheerleaders from the Washington Football Team and the Raiders were “horrified by the revelations, but not surprised.”

The images reportedly were captured behind the scenes at photoshoot sessions for the cheerleaders’ 2008 and 2010 swimsuit calendars.

“The NFL must do the right thing and make the sexual misconduct investigation of the WFT public AND hold Dan Snyder accountable for the history of serial sexual harassment within his organization,” a petition created by Washington Football Team Melanie Coburn reads.

“If it wasn’t for [the New York Times article,] we would’ve never known that those pictures were going through the mail servers between these two really important people in the NFL,” said Washington Football Team cheerleader, Candess Correll.+

Former Raiders cheerleader Lacy Thibodeaux-Fields told the New York Post the scandal “was further evidence of a ‘misogynistic, racist, very sexist culture.’”