FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers’ season is over. It appears he might not be ready to call it a career.

“The night is darkest before the dawn,” the New York Jets quarterback wrote on Instagram on Wednesday night. “And I shall rise yet again.”

Rodgers is out for the season with a torn left Achilles tendon injury, suffered on the fourth snap of his debut with his new team Monday night. The 39-year-old quarterback had not commented publicly since the injury during the Jets’ season-opening 22-16 overtime win over Buffalo.

“Thank you to every person that has reached out, called, texted, DM’d, connected through a friend, etc.,” Rodgers wrote. “It has meant a ton to me, and I’ll try and get back to all of you soon.

“I’m completely heartbroken and moving through all of the emotions, but deeply touched and humbled by the support and love. Please keep me in your thoughts and prayers as I begin the healing process today.”

Rodgers closed his post with: “Proud of my guys, 1-0.”

There had been some doubt as to whether Rodgers would consider retiring, although Jets coach Robert Saleh offered some optimism earlier Wednesday.

“I haven’t gone down that road with him,” Saleh said. “I mean, I’d be shocked if this is the way he’s going to go out. But at the same time, for him, he’s working through a whole lot of head space, things that he needs to deal with.

“That will be the last thing I talk to him about.”

Despite Rodgers’ Instagram post, it will surely be a conversation to be had with the quarterback, who Saleh said was going for some medical consultations to determine his next step, which will include surgery. Rodgers is also facing a long, arduous recovery and rehabilitation from the injury.

“I would think that somebody of his caliber, I would bet that he would have no problem coming back from it,” said Matt LaFleur, Rodgers’ former coach in Green Bay. “I really believe it. I know the type of worker he is, and so it’s just going to be a choice of whether or not he wants to continue to play or not.”

Rodgers turns 40 in December and had considered retirement before coming out of a self-reflective darkness retreat in February and saying he intended to continue to play — and wanted it to be with the Jets.