ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Beloit native Jim Caldwell is back in the NFL. He has been hired as an assistant coach with the Carolina Panthers by Panthers new head coach Frank Reich.

Caldwell and Reich worked together previously when they were on the Indianapolis Colts’ coaching staff under Tony Dungy during the 2006 season when the Colts won the Super Bowl over the Chicago Bears.

With the Panthers Caldwell with help with all three phases, the offense, defense and special teams.

Caldwell previously has been the head coach with the Colts (2009-11) and the Lions (2014-17).

Caldwell’s most recent NFL coaching job was as an assistant head coach with the Miami Dolphins in 2019.

Caldwell recently interviewed for the head coaching job with the Panthers, but it went to Reich instead.

Caldwell is 68 years old.