ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Rockford has another football player in the NFL. Former Auburn Knight and former Fighting Illini offensive tackle Vederian Lowe has made the Minnesota Vikings 53-man roster.

Lowe was the Vikings sixth-round draft pick in April.

Lowe joined me for a Zoom interview Wednesday afternoon to discuss the thrill of being an full-fledged NFL player. We also discussed his preseason performance, where we might see him on the Vikings’ line this season, how he likes it in Minnesota, whether or not the Vikings believe they can challenge the Packers for the NFC North championship, and what it’ll be like for Lowe emotionally opening the season against the Packers in front of a raucous Vikings home crowd.

To view the complete interview watch the media player above.