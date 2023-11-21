ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF) — Dean Lowry’s first season with the Minnesota Vikings hasn’t gone as he had hoped. Injuries have caught up to him in recent weeks, and now his season appears to be over due to a pec injury.

Lowry has been placed on injured reserve. He’ll need surgery to repair the injury. Lowry had just returned to action for the Vikings after missing two other games with a groin injury that he suffered when the Vikings played his former team the Packers on October 29.

Lower has played in nine games for the Vikings this season. The Rockford native has started four of them. He has 14 tackles, one fumble recovery and one pass defensed.