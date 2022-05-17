ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Another Stateline man is in the NFL. Harlem High School graduate Josh Black has signed with the New Orleans Saints.

Black tweeted out a photo of himself signing Tuesday afternoon.

Black is a defensive lineman out of Syracuse. He went undrafted last month. The Chicago Bears gave him a tryout at their rookie camp two weeks ago. The Saints invited him to their rookie camp last week. He impressed the Saints enough to be offered a contract.

Black will be able to participate in the Saints’ OTAs and minicamps. At the end of July he’ll report to their training camp and have an opportunity to win a roster spot for the regular season.

Last season at Syracuse Black was named Honorable Mention All-Atlantic Coast Conference. Black graduated from Harlem in 2016. His junior year he was an All NIC-10 offensive tacke. His senior year he moved to defensive end. He had 57 tackles, and seven sacks.