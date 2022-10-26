ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–If you were wondering whether or not Rockford native James Robinson was upset about the trade this week that sent him from the Jacksonville Jaguars to the New York Jets, he left little doubt following his first press conference as a Jet Wednesday afternoon.

“It feels pretty good, I’ll tell you that,” said Robinson. “5-2 going from 2-5, so it feels pretty good to be a part of this team.”

Yes, the Jets are a winning team with a 5-2 record, unlike the Jaguars. Robinson said he can sense the winning vibe already. “I love the vibe (in the locker room). A lot of guys that want to win. I can see that. At practice I could see that too.”

Robinson said the Jaguars gave him no indication that he might be traded.

“They didn’t tell me about it really. It was just out of the blue kind of, so I was a home kind of dozing off. Get a call and that was it.”

Robinson rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns his rookie year in 2020 with the Jaguars. He followed that up with 767 yards rushing and eight touchdowns last year before tearing an Achilles in December.

But in recent weeks the Jaguars began turning more and more to second-year running back Travis Etienne in the backfield. Etienne rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown last Sunday in a loss to the Giants. Robinson didn’t get a single carry, and he had only one pass thrown his direction. Jaguars’ coach Doug Pederson mentioned Monday that Robinson was dealing with knee soreness. Robinson admitted Wednesday that he has been having some minor issues with a knee. He recently had it drained, but he’s fine.

“Last Sunday I felt like I could have played, but obviously you guys seen it. I didn’t.”

“Travis (Etienne) is a great guy, a great running back. It kind of was going to be like a one-two punch kind of thing, and I feel like they probably kind of fell out of that a little bit, so they were using my not feeling healthy as an excuse I guess.”

Robinson is learning his fourth playbook in less than three NFL seasons now playing for his fourth head coach. He says the Jets are keeping it simple for now, giving him a few plays to work on, so that he can possibly help them right away this Sunday when they host the Patriots.